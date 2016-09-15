Walk-off single helps White Sox top Indians, 2-1

CHICAGO — James Shields asked last week for White Sox fans to stick with him as he tried to rebound from a turbulent few months with his new team, and several around the dugout stood and applauded Thursday as the veteran right-hander casually walked off the field after his best start in seven weeks.

Shields allowed one run over six innings as the Sox topped the Indians 2-1 on Carlos Sanchez's walk-off single to earn their first series victory against the Indians since July 2015.

Shields recorded eight strikeouts, his most since May 7 with the Padres, and allowed three hits and three walks. It was the fewest runs Shields has allowed since July 26 against the Cubs.

"We're all hoping for (a turnaround) right now," Shields said. "It has been a rough year, but I've dealt with a lot of adversity in my career. This isn't something that's going to get me down. Hopefully I can finish strong and do a lot with these last few starts here."

Shields entered the day on a five-game losing streak over eight starts, with a 10.75 ERA in that span. He received a no decision Thursday because the Sox offense couldn't provide more than a Jose Abreu home run during his six innings.

David Robertson earned the victory instead after his scoreless ninth. Rookie catcher Omar Narvaez singled off Indians reliever Bryan Shaw in the ninth, and pinch runner Leury Garcia stole second and scored on Sanchez's hit to right field.

Sox manager Robin Ventura said Shields, 34, and in his 11th major-league season, has been making adjustments to try to get back on track.

"He's tweaking it somewhat to get a little more movement on the changeup, take a little off," Ventura said. "If you can't just sit there (and) add 3 to 4 mph on your fastball, you have to be able to do something else. I think that might be taking a little bit more off on your changeup. "He's trying to find what works and that can be mechanical or pitches or anything like that."

Shields ducked out of a few jams.

After Mike Napoli doubled leading off the second, Shields stranded him on third. Shields loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks in the third before the Indians scored their only run on Jose Ramirez's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Shields then retired nine straight from the third to the sixth. He struck out Abraham Almonte to end the Indians' sixth with two runners on base.

"His curveball was the best I've seen it since he has been here," Ventura said. "There was some depth to it. It was sharp. He was able to use it a couple of times to get out of some binds."

Meanwhile, the team that traded Shields to the Sox in June _ the Padres _ was in hot water for its handling of its players' medical information before midseason trades, according to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney.

Major League Baseball announced it suspended Padres general manager A.J. Preller 30 days without pay after an investigation into the Padres' trade with the Red Sox that sent pitcher Drew Pomeranz to Boston.

Olney reported the issue involved the Padres' use of two separate files for medical information _ one for all teams in baseball and one for the Padres' own use Evidently, they withheld information on preventive treatments from the public database.

In August, the Marlins returned newly acquired right-hander Colin Rea to the Padres after he complained of right elbow discomfort after his only appearance with Miami. Rea has not pitched again.

The Sox traded for Shields at the beginning of June, but he has made all of his starts, even powering through back stiffness after his Sept. 3 start in Minnesota to make his last two starts.

The Indians fell to 84-62 and will host Detroit (78-68) at 7:10 p.m. today.

