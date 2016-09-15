Indians announce 2017 regular season schedule

Again, the Indians will open the season on the road traveling to Texas to take on the Rangers on April 3. But the Home Opener — an annual sellout — is slated for April 11 as the Tribe host the Chicago White Sox.

It is the beginning of a 6-game homestand. The Indians host Chicago for three games and then the Detroit Tigers for another thee games starting April 14.

The Indians have six major weekends at home including a 6-game homestand over the Fourth of July. Cleveland also hosts the Cincinnati Reds May 24-25, the Los Angeles Dodgers June 13-15, San Diego Padres July 4-6 and Colorado Rockies Aug. 8-9 for inter league contests.

The interleague road games include trips to Arizona Diamondbacks April 7-9, to Colorado June 6-7 and San Francisco Giants July 17-19.

For the full schedule, click here.