Indians power way to 6-1 win

CHICAGO — White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon ended a stretch of seven straight quality starts by giving up six earned runs over five-plus innings in a 6-1 loss to the Indians on Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Rodon allowed nine hits and walked three as the Indians took a 6-1 lead in the sixth inning. Rodon exited after Coco Crisp hit his 95th pitch out to left field for a three-run homer in the sixth.

Chicago took a brief lead in the third when Tyler Saladino singled and scored on Adam Eaton's RBI triple to right-center field off Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin.

The Sox were held to six hits. Starting pitcher Josh Tomlin allowed just four in five innings of work.

Rodon walked a pair of Indians batters in the fourth and Jose Ramirez made him pay for it with a two-run triple. Ramirez then scored on Brandon Guyer's RBI single to left field to give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

Crisp's homer followed back-to-back singles from Ramirez and Guyer in the sixth.

The Tribe moves to 84-61 on the season, giving them a 6-game lead over Detroit.

The Indians and White sox will finish up the four game series this afternoon at 2:10 p.m.

