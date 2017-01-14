Chevrolet Cruze and Equinox chosen official vehicles of 2017 Cleveland Auto Show

The show opens Feb. 24 and runs through March 5.

“In addition to being an excellent value for your transportation dollar, these two vehicles are also among the most popular in Chevrolet’s product lineup,” said Ken Ganley, chairman of the Cleveland Auto Show. “And the Chevrolet Cruze is built right here in Northeast Ohio at the Lordstown plant.”

The 2017 Cruze is Chevrolet’s best-selling car around the globe, with more than four million sold since it went on sale in 2008. It is available in L, LS, LT and Premier models, while a new hatchback model available this year is available in LT and Premier trims. Underneath the hood, a 1.4-liter turbo engine with direct injection puts you down the road from zero to 60 miles per hour in 7.7 seconds. A diesel power plant is expected this year as well.

The cabin is roomy, offering a connected environment with available premium features like heated cloth front seats, heated rear outboard leather trimmed seats, and a heated, leather trimmed steering wheel. There’s also available Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, allowing smartphone features to integrate apps, maps music and more. OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot includes a three-month/three gigabyte data trial on all trims.

For its part, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is also one of the brand’s best-selling models, with sales of nearly two million units since the vehicle’s introduction. Expected in local dealerships this quarter, the 2018 Equinox represents the third generation of this popular SUV.

In addition to the latest driver’s safety and connectivity technology, the new 2018 Equinox offers an expressive new design and three new engine choices—including a new turbo diesel, a first for its segment. While it hasn’t been rated by the EPA as yet, the new turbo-diesel is expected to achieve 40 miles-per-gallon on the highway. Gas power plants include a 1.5-liter turbo and a 2.0-liter turbo, mated with GM’s new nine speed automatic gearbox.

“You can see both the 2017 Cruze and the 2018 Equinox at the Cleveland Auto Show,” Ganley said. “The Cleveland Auto Show is a great venue for seeing everything the auto industry has to offer all under one roof. You can also get behind the wheel of many of the vehicles on the show floor, and there are plenty of product experts on hand to answer your questions, too.”

With more than 1,000 concepts, pre-production vehicles and new vehicles on display, the Cleveland Auto Show, presented by AutoTrader.com marks the start of the automotive spring selling season in Northern Ohio. Held annually at the I-X Center, the Cleveland Auto Show is considered one of the top five auto shows in the nation and is rated as one of the strongest in the nation in terms of influencing its impact on a regional market.

Tickets are available online right now at clevelandautshow.com with no convenience fee courtesy of Huntington Bank, simply head to www.clevelandautoshow.com, and click on “Buy Tickets.” Tickets cost $13 for adults and $11 for preteens and seniors. Children six and under get in free. Parking at the Cleveland Auto Show is always free courtesy of your franchised new motor vehicle dealers.

Show hours Feb. 24 through March 5 are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Opening Friday night runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cleveland Auto Show marks the start of the spring selling season in Northern Ohio. Featuring concept, pre-production and production vehicles from the world’s auto manufacturers, the show is held annually at the I-X Center with nearly 1.2 million square feet of exhibits. The Show also features an array of entertainment including sports celebrity appearances from the Browns, Cavs, and more. The Cleveland Auto Show is a consumer show and a favorite family tradition since 1903.