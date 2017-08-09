Restore Norwalk to raise money to buy canoes, kayaks, equipment for Norwalk reservoir

Restore Norwalk will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the first pavilion at the south entrance of Veterans Memorial Lake Park. The event will include food, music, raffles and children’s games and activities.

Stephanie Spencer, a lifelong Norwalk resident, said she decided to organize Restore Norwalk — hopefully the first of many similar events — once she heard many comments from the community about the lack of things for children to do. She is in the process of making Restore Norwalk a non-profit organization.

“My first thought was to utilize our parks. I had driven through town, checking out our local parks and they were all empty,” said Spencer, who coordinated with Joe Lindenberger, superintendent of the Norwalk parks and recreation department.

The purpose of Sunday’s event is to raise money to purchase canoes and kayaks plus paddles, oars and life jackets to be used at the Norwalk reservoir.

“I want the community to see what they want in Norwalk,” Spencer said. ‘Our goal is to reach $5,000.”

People can purchase tickets at Restore Norwalk to purchase hot dogs, potato chips, potato salad and beverages. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

“The tickets also can be used for (a) 50/50, face-painting, cotton candy (and) raffles. Some small businesses have donated items to be raffled off,” Spencer said.

The musical acts Sunday include False Alarm, The Real McCoys, Chris Castle and Great Grandpa Beebe.

One of the children’s games is a sack race with three age divisions.

“There will be prizes for that,” Spencer said. “The Norwalk Police Department will be at the event doing children’s fingerprints. The Norwalk Fire Department will bring one of their trucks.”

Restore Norwalk T-shirts by Foghorn Designs will be available for $15 each.

Other children’s activities include a bubble station and bounce house.

There will be a cornhole tournament with trophies for adults. The cost is $10 per person or $20 per team.

Restore Norwalk has been making its presence known in the Maple City recently. During the Aug. 4 Imagine Norwalk event, residents sold tickets for raffle baskets and handed out free cookies.

Several volunteers coordinated a car wash July 30 that generated $345 for Restore Norwalk.

“I think it was really cool to get volunteers who came on-board,” Spencer said.

The Restore Norwalk Facebook page has nearly 740 “likes.”

“(People have) shown a lot of interest,” Spencer said.

For more information, send an email to Steph_44857@yahoo.com.