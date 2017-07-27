6th annual Clean Transportation Cruise-In set for Friday

This free event, which showcases all the latest and greatest alternative fuel vehicles, takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. at Edgewater Park within Cleveland Metroparks (near the brand new beach house in the grass field).

Aside from having awesome alternative passenger vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, electric motorcycles and more, there will also be fun activities such as giant bubbles, corn hole and other yard games, photo-ops, 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction. Items in this auction include a sunset sail group-package, two sets of Indians tickets, Instrumental Evening for the Earth tickets, and much more - but you’ll have to come see for yourself. This event will also feature a Midwest EVOLVE electric vehicle ride and drive from 4 to 6 p.m.

In addition to having a plethora of local exhibitors and vendors, the event will feature Tikiz Shave Ice & Ice Cream and drinks from Great Lakes Brewing Company and Barefoot Wine.

The musical acts throughout the event will include (not necessarily in this order): Claudia Yannucci, John Devin Roach, Derek Paul DePrator, Hannah Stackolich, Jeff the Activist (Founder of the Litterbugz), Doug Nichols (Nick and the Chick), Tripping with Mom, Steve Turner, and Meg & the Magnetosphere.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Earth Day Coalition as well as promote the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities Program.

Electric Vehicle drop-in’s are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. Please email cyoka@earthdaycoalition.org or call Christina at (216) 281-6468 ext. 231 to make a reservation or obtain more information.