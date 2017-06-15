Shore things: What’s new in Ohio’s Lake Erie shores and Islands

Start your to-do list with some of the newest Shores & Islands attractions.

These are some of the things you won’t want to miss in 2017:

Hot Ways to Stay Cool

Cedar Point Shores – Cedar Point introduces the all-new Cedar Point Shores water park featuring four new water attractions and upgraded amenities on 18-acres of lakeside fun. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Outdoor Waterpark – The popular water park resort just added a new five slide tower to its existing outdoor waterpark attractions.

Lakeside Pool & Wellness Center – Lakeside Chautauqua is opening the all-new Grindley Aquatic & Wellness Campus with a lap pool, zero-depth entry pool, a two-flume waterslide, and children’s play area. Admission is included with a Daily Chautauqua Pass; kids 12 and under are free!

Paddle Lake Erie – Kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding, have grown in popularity among local water recreation activities. Check out Portage River Paddling Co. in Port Clinton, Put-in-Bay Watercraft Rentals or Bay Paddleboarding in Put-in-Bay, NALU Standup Paddle & Surf in Marblehead, and West River Paddle Sports in Vermilion.

Go Play Outside

The Children’s Forest at Osborn MetroPark – Erie Metroparks’ newest natural playground is ready for play with a natural embankment slide, cabin, fort, teepee, as well as a log teeter-totter and games such as I-Spy and Tic-Tac-Toe!

Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center – This state-of-the-art facility is already welcoming sports teams and their families to the area with multiple fields for soccer, baseball, and lacrosse. Additional park amenities for families include mini golf, a ropes course, trampoline structures, playground, food concessions, and a merchandise shop. The public is welcome; get out and enjoy watching first-class sports competition!

Festive Fun

Ohio Chautauqua – The Ohio Chautauqua, a major living-history festival, comes to Milan June 27-July 1. Building on 19th-century tradition, Ohio Chautauqua is a five-day community event that combines living history performances, music, education, and audience participation into a one-of-a-kind cultural event.

Middle Bass Island Music Festival – Another island, another music festival! This free live-music event on July 15 features the beautiful setting of the newly-renovated patio at the historic Lonz Winery. Bands including The Island Band, Rock N Roll Stew, North Coast Goats, and 100 Mile Haul will play from 12-7 pm. Food and drink concessions will be available as well.

New Points of View

Sandusky Segwave – Guided Segway tours are now in historic downtown Sandusky! Spend two hours exploring the beautiful paths and byways that bring Sandusky’s past to life.

Erie County Walking Tours Online – The Erie County Historical Society recently launched eriecountyohiohistory.com, which features walking tours of Sandusky that can be accessed on a mobile phone.

Bike Share in Sandusky – Vogontz Bike Share has become a part of the Sandusky community. Bright orange bikes are available to rent and are in several spots around town. Users can download an app to grab a ride.

Put-in-Bay Rolling Pub – Put-in-Bay’s only pedal-powered party on wheels! Put-in-Bay Rolling Pub offers a wide-variety of themed tours that showcase bars/pubs, restaurants, parks, events, museums, historic landmarks and the many other amenities Put-in-Bay has to offer.

Hot Air Balloon Rides – Sawmill Creek Resort offers a birds-eye-view of the Shores & Islands with Ventures Aloft Hot Air Balloon Rides. Tours are 45 minutes to one hour in length and are available morning or evening.

Details on these area attractions and others, as well as upcoming events can be found at the all-new SHORESandISLANDS.com.