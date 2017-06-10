Niagara sail June 16 from Put-in-Bay

The sail will last from 1 to 5 p.m. June 16 and will take off from Put-in-Bay.

The sail includes four hours of sailing among the islands, history lectures, and demonstrations. Participants must be 12 years or older. Those between the ages of 12 to 16 yrs must be accompanied by an adult, and if in a group there must be one adult for every five minors.

Cost is $100 per person.

The U.S. Brig Niagara is a replica of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s victorious relief flagship during the Battle of Lake Erie in the War of 1812. In the modern age, she operates as a U.S. Coast Guard certified Sailing School Vessel (SSV).

All sailing operations are intended to provide an educational program in maritime history and the operation of a square rigged ship. Sailing School Vessels may charge tuition for participation in education programs but are prohibited from carrying passengers for hire. Therefore, all persons onboard, both legally and practically, are considered students and receive frequent short talks explaining the various tasks and maneuvers performed by the crew.

While voluntary, there are many opportunities for hands-on participation. Participation in safety drills is mandatory. A day sail is an introductory overview for the completely uninitiated.