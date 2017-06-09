Iron Dragon riders can battle ogres, villagers and flying dragons thanks to special headsets that play dynamic video content

Iron Dragon: VR combines the thrill of riding the park’s Iron Dragon roller coaster with the latest virtual reality technology. Riders will wear special headsets that play dynamic video content, matching the movements of Iron Dragon’s unique swinging and swaying trains. The video story takes riders into a medieval dimension where ogres, villagers and even flying dragons attempt to capture the valuable goods on the riders’ wheeled cart.

Iron Dragon: VR will be available from today through Sept. 4 beginning at 6 p.m. each day (when the park closes at 10 p.m. or later). During the day, Iron Dragon will operate normally without virtual reality. All riders on Iron Dragon must be at least 48 inches tall to ride and guests must also be age 13 or older to experience Iron Dragon: VR.

For mobile users, “The Battle for Cedar Point” augmented-reality game will enrich the in-park experience for guests with an all-new look, enhanced features and improved interactivity.

This free competitive game gives park guests the opportunity to choose a “coaster alliance” and virtually battle with other guests each day. Available alliances include revered coasters GateKeeper, Millennium Force, Valravn, Maverick and Top Thrill Dragster. New features in the app allow guests to take a personality quiz to help them select their alliance, choose their own custom avatar and play expanded park trivia games to earn points.

In addition, a special billboard near Top Thrill Dragster will allow players to interact with characters from the game in an augmented-realty moment, sharable via social media. The sentiment of the characters also changes, depending on which alliance the player has chosen to join.

Guests can also scan special signs while waiting in line for GateKeeper, Millennium Force, Valravn, Maverick and Top Thrill Dragster to play a new interactive targeting game. Points collected by playing these games are added to the player’s total, and they can be used to “purchase” special armor for the player’s custom avatar.

One of the highlights of “The Battle for Cedar Point” is a new set of mini-games centered around the park map within the game. Players can encroach upon and capture map territory belonging to opposing alliances. Conversely, that territory can be reclaimed by playing the mini-games and earning more points together as an alliance.

“The Battle for Cedar Point” is available through the Cedar Point mobile app. Guests can download the free app in the Apple App Store® or on Google Play.