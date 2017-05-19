logo

Attractions

Celebrate by making memories at a local historical gem

Zoe Greszler • Today at 10:32 PM
zgreszler.news@gmail.com

Looking for something fun to do Saturday? 

History buffs especially should be glad to know May 20 is International Museum Day, meaning most museums have something special going on, or at the very least that it’s a good excuse to check out the historical gems near you.

Eight Erie County attractions will be open from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. today with free admission in celebration of the day, including the Edison Birthplace Museum and Milan Museum.

More locally, some Huron County museums have plans of their own. Here’s a list of some area museums worth checking out:

• Firelands Historical Society, 4 Case Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features a special bicentennial exhibit on the second floor and a new Native American mural in the Young building. 

• Willard Area Historical Society will be holding a special day of historical events from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Willard including a special visit of 75 people from BNO Historical Society. The depot, box car, caboose and museum rooms will be on display for all to enjoy. 

• New London Area Historical Society, 13 E. Main St., New London, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Edison Birthplace Museum, 9 N. Edison Drive, Milan, will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.

• The Spirit of ‘76 museum, 201 N. Main St., Wellington will have special extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the second floor will showcase an armed forces exhibit of military items and apparel perfect for celebrating the nation’s and county’s rich military history.

• Milan Museum, 10 Edison Dr., Milan will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission and special activities, including paint your own version of a folk art masterpiece. Projects will be hung in a gallery.

Recommended for You