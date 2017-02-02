'Best of Funcoast Awards' seeks your help

Formerly known as the "Funcoast Readers' Choice Awards," the "Best of Funcoast Awards" gives you, the readers, the chance to sound off on who you think is the best of the best in area businesses, food, organization and talent.

This year, there will be five main categories, including : "Auto," "Bars and Restaurants," "Health and Beauty," Recreation" and "Work."

Those five main categories will include 36 subcategories such as "Best Barbershop," "Best Fair/Festival," "Best Hamburger," "Best Place to Work," "Best DJ," "Best Tattoo Parlor," and many more.

Nominations will run until Feb. 12. After nominations end, official voting will begin.

To cast your nomination, visit www.norwalkreflector.com/bestof, create a log in, and write in your favorite to win.