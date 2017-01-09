I-X Center hosts 8th annual event

The show is sure to inspire while providing the opportunity to explore more than 600 exhibits and engage with more than 1,000 experts. Show hours, ticket prices and other information appear at the bottom of this story.

“Now in its eighth year, The Great Big Home + Garden Show continues to be the premier source for Northeast Ohio homeowners to find innovative products and get advice from industry experts,” said show manager Rosanna Hrabnicky. “The show continues to get bigger and better with multiple Idea Homes this year and a great lineup of home and garden celebrity appearances.”

Visitors won’t want to miss the Blockbuster Movie!-themed Garden Showcase, a 6,200-square-foot Ultimate Smart Home, Luxury Lake Living feature and Idea Home. Produced by Solon-based Marketplace Events, this year’s Great Big Home + Garden Show has something for everyone and will leave attendees inspired to get started on their next home and garden project.

New features this year include:

• A fully-constructed 6,200-square-foot Ultimate Smart Home designed by Xtend Technologies and custom-built by Pepperwood Homes will inspire visitors with ideas for outfitting their own homes with the latest in design and smart home technologies. Landscaping surrounding the home is provided by Morton’s Landscaping. This feature is sponsored by Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Magazine and Ohio Magazine.

• Visitors will want to create their own retreat space after they experience the Luxury Lake Living feature from Cornerstone Landscaping, Inc. and Weaver Barns. Explore the private dock from Cornerstone Landscaping, complete with its own personal kayak launch, and tour two rustic cabins from Weaver Barns. This featured is sponsored by WOIO-TV.

• A fully-constructed 2,500-square-foot sustainable, energy-efficient home, “The Sunflower,” built by Blossom Homes, LLC features three-bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. This Idea Home located in the Garden Showcase is sure to inspire. This feature is sponsored by Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Magazine and Ohio Magazine.

• If you are a recent new home owner, in the market to build or renovate, stop by the Home Builders Association Housing Resource Center located next to The Main Stage. Bring your home photos, plans, or ideas and get expert advice from a professional.

• The Club Cambria sponsored by cleveland.com moves to the middle of the show floor this year. The space features Oberfields and Kurtz Brothers products and is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine or a light snack.

Home improvement celebrities making appearances throughout the show include:

• Kortney Wilson: The co-host and lead designer of HGTV's hit TV show, “Masters of Flip,” Kortney started a successful real estate team in Nashville, TN and manages to be hands on when it comes to everything she gets behind. When she's not wearing the title of Homeschooling Mom, Award Winning Realtor, or TV Show Host, Kortney loves traveling, trying new restaurants, volunteering for several charities, and throwing parties of her own. She’s no stranger to success but credits her biggest accomplishment as tackling motherhood and juggling life one day at a time. Kortney will be appearing on the Main Stage Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon. Learn more about her at hgtv.com/shows/masters-of-flip.

• Scott Macgillivray: One part savvy real estate investor, one part skilled contractor and one part accomplished entrepreneur, Scott McGillivray is a triple threat. Best known as the host of the award winning HGTV series, Income Property, Scott has taken home renovation television to the next level, helping cash-strapped homeowners choose their perfect investment property and renovate it to generate maximum rental income. Now in its 10th season, Income Property has helped over 140 homeowners secure their financial future. He will be appearing on the Main Stage Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Learn more about him at scottmcgillivray.com.

• Kathy Ireland: Founded in 1993, the kathy ireland® Worldwide brand, celebrates a lifestyle. The mission of “...solutions." Est.1998, translate to all kiWW® collections, including: fashion, fine jewelry, intimate apparel, skincare, accessories, weddings, home, office and more. kiWW’s unique capability to design and translate fashion trends for all markets and price points allows it to develop product for a wide variety of customer tastes. Listed as the 25th most powerful brand globally by License Global Magazine, with annual merchandise sales of $2.6 billion, according to Forbes Magazine, the success of kathy ireland® Worldwide is the result of teamwork and dedication. Kathy has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016) and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Kathy will be appearing on the Main Stage Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. Learn more at about her at kathyireland.com.

• Matt Fox: A show favorite, Matt will be returning as this year’s Main Stage emcee where he will delight show visitors with his quick wit, home improvement knowledge and special educational presentations. Fox is best known for creating and co-hosting the first and longest-running show to air on HGTV, Room by Room, as well as hosting and producing the public television series Around the House with Matt and Shari. Learn more from his website, mattandshari.com.

Returning favorites from 2016 that offer new products and designs to inspire include:

• The popular Garden Showcase will feature Blockbuster Movie!-themed gardens created by some of Northeast Ohio’s top landscapers. From Wizard of Oz to The Godfather, each garden will leave visitors wanting to pop some popcorn and enjoy their favorite movie! Gardens are sponsored by WKYC-TV, WDOK-FM and WQAL-FM.

• The combined Main Stage and Loretta Paganini Cooking Stage will offer attendees the best of home improvement celebrity appearances with the opportunity to taste and enjoy culinary delights in one convenient location. A state-of-the-art kitchen stage and vignette, will be designed and built by the Home Builders Association for consumers to tour between stage presentations. The Main Stage is sponsored by 84 Lumber, WKYC-TV and the Home Builders Association.

• Show attendees can relax and enjoy fine dining among the beauty of the Garden Showcase in the I-X Bistro, a full-service, white tablecloth restaurant.

• At The Petitti Gardening Stage, daily gardening seminars on landscape design, flora and furnishing outdoor rooms will be held by Northeast Ohio landscape experts. The Petitti Floral Mart will also feature numerous outdoor furniture sets and plants to purchase. In addition, on Sunday, Feb. 12 they families are invited to stop by for Kids Gardening Day from noon to 4 p.m. to complete fun and simple gardening projects.

• Children can have fun in Playground World’s KidZone, featuring a variety of safe, high-quality playground equipment and exciting giveaways for parents.

Top 12 favorite finds

When looking for the latest trends in home design and lifestyle products, the Great Big Home + Garden Show is the perfect place to be inspired. Show Manager Rosanna Hrabnicky has picked out 12 of her favorite finds from this year’s show. Products range from a hi-tech refrigerator and glass terrarium to shoes that light up and a table that helps provide independence. Rosanna’s Favorite Finds include:

• Take your design from the computer to the sewing machine with one of Pins and Needles affordable sewing and embroidery machines. Pins and Needles, pinsandneedles.com, Booth #1361

• The 4-Door FlexTM Refrigerator from Home Appliance is sure to wow with its WiFi-enabled LCD touchscreen family hub and triple cooling system. Home Appliance,yourhomeappliance.com, Booth #1499a

• Pull up a chair and enjoy this Pub Table Kit from Oberfields. The easy-to-assemble table comes with square or round top and four stone color options. Oberfields, oberfields.com, Booth #524

• The essential oil based Outdoor Protection from Bugg Awf contains NO DEET and is awful to bugs while kind to your skin, moisturizing as it protects! Bugg Awf Inc., buggawfinc.com, Booth #141

• The atHand Overbed Table System from Integrant keeps everything in reach – bringing independence, comfort and convenience to the bedside or chair. Integrant, LLC. athandtable.com, Booth #1198d

• Preserve your fresh fruits and vegetables 2-3 times longer with the Extend FreshTM, a refrigerator tool that creates activated oxygen O3. First 2 Market Products, gripstic.com, Booth #1048

• Make a statement with an American Towel Rack. They are big, wide and bold with lots of space for towels and heat radiation. American Towel Rack, americantowelrack.com, Located in the Idea Home

• Have a drink in style with a Vidmar Custom Woodworking cherry wood bar, featuring curved front and beautiful finishing touches. Vidmar Custom Woodworking, vidmarcw.com, Booth #1099e

• The Chatham Chair from At Home combines high-style with old-world charm. Constructed of brown leather and burlap it’s a great addition to any room. At Home – The Home Décor Superstore, athome.com, Booth #1203

• Enjoy hours of light up fun in style with Go Glow Shoes! Includes rechargeable sole battery and seven color and flashing design options. Go Glow Shoes, goglowshoes.com, Booth #1044

• Add a little flair to any room with a Tandy Leather Hair-On Cowhide Rug, perfect as an accent rug or wall-hanging. Tandy Leather, tandyleather.com, Booth #1348

• Grow your own flower garden with DuneCraft’s Simply Flowers Glass Terrarium that brings the beauty of wildflowers to your home, office, or anywhere. DuneCraft, dunecraft.com, Booth #553

* * *

IF YOU GO:

When:

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 6-10

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Cleveland I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, OH 44135

How much: Single tickets valid for one day cost $15 at the box office (adult admission), $12 online at www.greatbighomeandgarden.com courtesy of Dollar Bank or in-store at any Discount Drug Mart location (adult admission); $11 for seniors 65+ with ID (Monday through Thursday only, tickets must be purchased at show box office); $10 for group tickets (minimum of 20) $5 for children ages 6 to 12 years and free for children 5 and under.

Theme days:

Red Hat Days – Friday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 10: Wear your red hat on either of these days and purchase a discounted ticket for $10. Four ticket maximum per red hat purchase.

Group Discount Day – Wednesday, Feb. 8: Two tickets for the price of one when buying 10 or more. Pre-order tickets and pick up at will-call by calling (440) 248-5729 ext. 118.

Heroes Day – Friday, Feb. 10: Active and retired members of the military, as well as first responders receive free admission to the show with valid ID.

More info: The latest show information will be posted on www.greatbighomeandgarden.com, the Home and Garden Events Facebook page and @GreatBigHome on Twitter.