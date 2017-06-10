Visions Revealed 2017 to feature many area artists

Visions Revealed 2017 — an annual art show spearheaded by Lynda Stoneham of Artists’ Open Studio (AOS), celebrates the work of artists from AOS, Gaymont Nursing Center and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers as well as other local and staff artists.

The opening reception will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. June 16 and will feature AOS artist James O’Dor, who will be demonstrating his mosaic art techniques and displaying many of his bird mosaic pieces. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 20. There will be a closing event from from 5 to 8 p.m. July 21 that will feature Drawing on Strengths, art created by children who participate in the Autism Spectrum Kids program through Fisher-Titus Medical Center during their Evening at the Arts theater and dance recital.

“We’re so appreciative of the support the show receives from the Huron County Board of DD, Norwalk High School and area community members,” Stoneham said. “Our goal is to encourage artists of all ages and all abilities to reveal their visions of life through the arts.”