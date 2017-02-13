Local artist places third in international art show

The show took place Jan. 15 through Feb. 5 and included more than 700 miniature paintings by 180 artists from 11 countries.

Jim’s oil painting on a wood panel is a rural scene with an old barn in the background and measures 3 1/2 inches by 2 1/2 inches. He is a self-taught painter of landscapes, seascapes, portraits and wildlife, working in oil, watercolor, pen and ink and pencil.

Other works by Andrews are available at Art at 106, the Bellevue Art Guild’s gallery at 106 S. Sandusky St., Bellevue. He will be the March featured artist there with a kickoff during Bellevue’s First Thursday celebration on March 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery’s hours are Thursdays and Friday 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.