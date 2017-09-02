The couple married on Sept. 2, 1987, at Reno, Nev.

They are the birth parents of retired Chief Master Sgt. Jim and Regina Lamont, of Clinton, Mo.; Lisa Hardwick, of Lorain; and Alicia (Jack) Cassady, of Elyria. Their adopted children are Donna, Diane and Deb, who reside outside of Ohio. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Linder retired after 30 years with Ford.

Mrs. Linder’s hobbies include making blankets for the homeless, giving coats for children and visiting nursing homes.

Mr. Linder’s hobbies include taking kids to McDonald’s.