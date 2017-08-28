Mr. Barman, a native of Norwalk, married the former Jeanie Rospert, also of Norwalk, on June 25, 1977, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Norwalk. The ceremony was officiated by Fr. Liston. Maid of honor was Ann Gahagan Ulury, matron of honor was Ruthie Rospert Young, and best man was Bill Rospert. A reception was held at the Norwalk Armory with over 400 guests in attendance.

They are the parents of Nick, of Medina; Danny, of Norwalk; and Angela of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. They have four grandchildren.

Mr. Barman is part owner of Cornerstone Concrete & Masonry, Norwalk. Mrs. Barman is an administrative assistant at Cornerstone Concrete & Masonry.

To celebrate, the couple will take a week-long vacation to Victoria, Canada, in August.