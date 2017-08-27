A dinner party for family and friends was held at the Elk’s in Norwalk.

Dean and Phillis, high school sweethearts, were married on Aug. 19, 1967 at Norwalk Alliance Church. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Charles Pearce.

The couple has two children: Jeffery Dean Hales (Julie) and Doyle Allen Hales. They have three beautiful grandchildren. Hannah Grace Hales, Madelyn Hope Hales and Evan Jeffery Hales.

Dean retired from Tenneco Automotive and Phillis retired from Human Resource Management.

They celebrated earlier this year with a 10-day Caribbean cruise.