Anniversary Jones • Today at 7:01 PM GREENWICH — Jerry and Marlene Jones of rural Greenwich celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at a surprise party at the home of Zach and Nicole Jones. Jerry married the former Marlene Robson on Aug. 20, 1967, at the Ripley Congregational Church. They are the parents of Ty (Brittany) Jones and Zach (Nicole) Jones and have four grandchildren - Gabriella, Nolan, Ethan and Lily. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.