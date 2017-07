Mr. Finley, a native of Collins, married the former Chris Binsack, of Norwalk, on May 13, 1977, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Norwalk.

They are the parents of Zack Finley, of Norwalk, and Nick and Abby Finley, of Toledo. They have two grandchildren.

Mr. Finley is employed with Janotta & Herner. Mrs. Finley is employed at Western Reserve Elementary School.

The couple celebrated at the Angry Bull in Huron with family and friends.