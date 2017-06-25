They married July 11, 1958, in the front room of the home of the bride’s parents in Greenwich. Wilburn Parson, of New London, officiated the wedding.

The couple purchased the home from Joyce’s parents in 1964, and it was there they raised their four children. They also have 10 grandchildren, two deceased grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Granddaughter McKenzie and her husband, Clay Montgomery, were also married on July 11 in 2015.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Hall are retired from South Central School, Elmer in 2005 after 21 years, and Joyce in 2007 after 15 years.

A special dinner was enjoyed at Texas Roadhouse, in Sandusky, to celebrate.