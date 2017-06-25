Andrew, a native of Lenore, W.Va., and Bonnie, from Naugatuck, W.Va., were married June 3, 1967, at the Church of Little Dove in Lenore, W.Va. They have lived in northern Ohio for 30 years, and in Jacksonville, Fla., since 1996.

They are the parents of Brad Evans, of Belmont, Calif., and Brian Evans, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Andrew worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 30 years. Bonnie worked for Firelands Optical Center in Norwalk for 17 years. They are both retired.

The couple is celebrating this milestone by extensive traveling with their sons.