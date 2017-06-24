Mr. Thayer, of Berlin Township, married the former Cynthia Sargeant, of Oxford Township, on June 24, 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Groton Twp., Monroeville. Rev. Stephen Northup officiated the ceremony.

They are the parents of Sharon Baxter, of Clyde; Frank Thayer, of Lindsay; and Matthew Thayer, of Monroeville. They have seven grandchildren.

Mr. Thayer is a retired vocational agriculture teacher. He taught at Bloomville, Edison and Western Reserve High Schools. Mrs. Thayer is a retired school librarian for Edison Elementary School, Milan.

An open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 24 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave., Norwalk.