Mr. Shupe, a native of Pennsylvania, married the former Betty Marsh, of Bexley, on May 14, 1972.

They are the parents of Tami (Fred) Bergmann, of Berlin Heights; Connie Simon, of Goodyear, Ariz.; Dan (Elaine) Shupe, of Milan; Cheryl Shupe (Lori Nowitski) of Ocean Shores, Wash.; Glenn (Alicia) Shupe, Jr., of Berlin Heights; David (Tammy) Shupe, of Berlin Heights; and Dave (Lori) Shupe, of Berlin Heights. They have 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Shupe is retired as a new car hauler out of Michigan. Mrs. Shupe is retired from Bettcher Industries, Wakeman.

The couple, after a six-week long courtship, fell in love and married in Avon Lake. They were recently crowned “King and Queen” of Leisure Lakes Village in Palmetto, Fla.