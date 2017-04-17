Burtons celebrate 60 years

They were married April 27, 1957 at the New London Methodist Church.

They are parents of Lon Burton, of New London; Shawn Burton, of Medina; Vaughn Burton, of Tampa, Fla.; and Dawn Luedy, of Greenwich. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Rolland retired from Firelands Electric in 1999, and Shirley continues to drive for Senior Enrichment Services in Norwalk, where she has worked for 21 years.

Rolland enjoys playing golf, gathering sap to make maple syrup, and cutting wood. Shirley enjoys working and gambling at various locations.

They both love watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting events and other activities.

Friends and family are invited to an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. April 30 at the New London Eagles. Those attending are asked not to bring gifts.