They re the parents of Vickie Maynard, Dennis Bilton, Pamela Boss and Rodney Bilton. They are also the host parent of Gunvor Larson, of Sweden. They have 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Gene retired from farming and from New Departure Hyatt and Norma retired from being a farming housewife.

They have enjoyed traveling all over the United States and in Sweden.