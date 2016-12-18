Kramers celebrate 25th anniversary

Matthew J. Kramer, of rural Norwalk, married the former Kelly J. Stein, of Norwalk, on Nov. 30, 1991 at St. Paul Catholic Church in a ceremony that was performed by Fr. Nick Cunningham.

The Kramers became high school sweethearts in 1988 and graduated in 1989. He was a graduate of Monroeville and she of St. Paul. They were introduced by a mutual friend, senior year at Mrs. Kramer’s homecoming bonfire, where they discovered they shared the same birthday and year.

As a surprise to the couple, the con-celebrant was Fr. Lapinski who married the bride’s parents.

Included in the wedding party were maid of honor Nicole (Stein) Adkins, sister of the bride; matron of honor Jennifer (Robron) Jamison, best friend of the bride; bridesmaid Diane Masser, closest aunt of the bride; best man Mark Kramer, brother of the groom, groomsmen Steve Kramer and Keith Kramer, brothers of the groom;usher Ckaig Bores, mutual friend; and organist Kathleen Stein and her son, Joseph Stein, sang.

Mr. Kramer works for B&N Automotive and R&L Transfer. Mrs. Kramer serves as a homemaker.

The couple have enjoyed the years together with two children, Seth and Sydney Kramer, both of Norwalk.

In celebration of the occasion, the couple enjoyed a week-long vacation to the outerbanks with their “framily” (their “friends family”), the Jamisons, Jan and Lar. There they both couples celebrated 25 years together.

“In November our amazing daughter planned a very intimate surprise party,” the couple shared.

“Attending was our son, his girlfriend ad our closest friends, the Jamisons, the Keeds and the Wise families. Unable to attend was the Bores family. The celebration held at Danny Boys, was made complete with a beautiful ivory rose covered wedding cake and matching raspberry-filled cupcakes, homemade by Kelly’s best friend. It was a day we will always treasure. Our daughter also took all of our 25th anniversary pictures on a special photo shoot at the reservoir, a day we will always remember happily.

“We are also planning to renew our wedding vows with Fr. Nick Cunningham and a small gathering of family members soon.”