Hunters celebrate 65 years together

Clark, originally of Greenwich and a former Huron County Clerk of Courts, wed the then Bonnie Sutherland, of Ruggles, on Nov. 23, 1951 at Ruggles Federated Church in Ruggles.

The couple have enjoyed their time together with four children: Denise Richard, of Greenwich; Diane Sheets, of Toledo; Jim Hunter, of Cincinnati; and Angie Hunter, of Greenwich, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hunter worked as the family’s homemaker for many years.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with family and friends all gathered at the Linway Restaurant in Ashland on Wednesday evening.