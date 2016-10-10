Russells celebrating 40th anniversary

Richard, a native of Cass Township near Shiloh, married the former Amy Seitz, of Plymouth Township, on Oct. 2, 1976, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Plymouth.

Rev. George Koerber and Pastor David Genszler officiated the ceremony.

The couple are the parents of Benjamin Russell, of Seattle, Wash.

Mr. Russell is an associate production planner for Olympus, Norwalk, and a contractor/photographer for the Norwalk Reflector.

Mrs. Russell is a contractor/typist for the Reflector; a service representative with the M&M Sales Co., Columbus; and a freelance writer.