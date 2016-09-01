Lonzes celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Both natives of Norwalk, Lonz married the former Margaret Clark on Sept. 10, 1966, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Norwalk.

They are the parents of Julianne Flaherty, of Pinckney, Mich.; Mary Ellen Kaye, of Avon Lake; Brian, of Norwalk; and Gregory, of Bluffton, S.C. They have 15 grandchildren.

James has 44 years of service as a veterinarian with Mapleview Animal Hospital, Norwalk. Margaret is a retired nurse.

They attribute their long marriage to their faith, and they have both enjoyed time with their family and cycling trips. They enjoy traveling and golf.

A family gathering to celebrate is planned for Saturday.