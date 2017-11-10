Ohio Farm Service Agency and Rural Development name new directors

The USDA Farm Service Agency assists with the implementation of farm conservation and regulation laws, and supports farmers through a variety of services, including disaster assistance and low-interest loan programs to assist agricultural producers in their recovery efforts during qualifying natural disasters.

The USDA Rural Development office helps to improve the economy and quality of life in rural America. Through the USDA Rural Development programs, the agency helps rural Americans through a variety of services, including to provide loans and grants for economic development.

“I am pleased that the administration selected Leonard Hubert to be the new state director of the Farm Service Agency,” Portman said.

“I have known Leonard Hubert for more than 20 years and have worked closely with him to support Ohio agriculture and improve our state’s number one industry. I am confident that Leonard will serve with distinction in this important role to support Ohio farmers and I look forward to working with him to help Ohio farmers.”

“I support Secretary Purdue’s selection of Dave Hall as the next state director for the state Rural Development office, said Portman. “The USDA Rural Development office provides key services throughout Ohio and with nearly 50 years of experience in agriculture Dave has the leadership needed to ensure that these services are delivered to Ohioans. I look forward to working with Dave to serve rural communities throughout Ohio and continue to promote pro-growth policies to help those who need it the most.”