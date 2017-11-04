How does mid-contract CRP cover management?

The state MCM team completes site evaluations of CRP grass practices and determines the appropriate Mid-Contract Management activity options based on the existing cover.

So how will this MCM team evaluation have an effect on CRP participants? Well, all CRP participants with contracts effective beginning with sign-up 26 are required to perform management activities as part of their approved conservation plan. All CRP participants with contracts before sign-up 26 may perform management activities, voluntarily.

If participants voluntarily request to revise the conservation plan, the management activities will be the same terms and conditions established for the required management activities. MCM activities in Ohio are designed to ensure plant diversity and wildlife benefits, while ensuring protection of the soil and water resources. Management activities are designed to be site specific and used to enhance the wildlife benefits for the site. Cost-sharing up to 50 percent of a flat rate, is available for most management practices including light disking and interseeding.

Management activities should not be performed during the primary nesting period or brood rearing season, which in Ohio is March 1 through July 15. Failure to perform planned management activities can result in contract violation. The Huron-Erie FSA office will be contacting you if your CRP contract is due for MCM this year. Practice cover evaluations of these practices will be conducted by the MCM team.

In other news...

Signature policy: Using the correct signature when doing business with FSA can save time and prevent a delay in program benefits.

The following are FSA signature guidelines:

• A married woman shall sign her given name: Mrs. Mary Doe, not Mrs. John Doe

• For a minor, FSA requires the minor's signature and one from an eligible parent

Note: By signing the applicable document, the parent is liable for actions of the minor and may be liable for refunds, liquidated damages, etc. When signing on one’s behalf the signature must agree with the name typed or printed on the form, or be a variation that does not cause the name and signature to be in disagreement. Example - John W. Smith is on the form. The signature may be John W. Smith or J.W. Smith or J. Smith. Or Mary J. Smith may be signed as Mrs. Mary Joe Smith, M.J. Smith, Mary Smith, etc. FAXED signatures will be accepted for certain forms and other documents provided the acceptable program forms are approved for FAXED signatures. Producers are responsible for the successful transmission and receipt of FAXED information.

Examples of documents not approved for faxed signatures include:

• Promissory note

• Assignment of payment

• Joint payment authorization

• Acknowledgement of commodity certificate purchase

Spouses may sign documents on behalf of each other for FSA and CCC programs in which either has an interest, unless written notification denying a spouse this authority has been provided to the county office. Spouses shall not sign on behalf of each other as an authorized signatory for partnerships, joint ventures, corporations or other similar entities.

Any member of the general partnership can sign on behalf of the general partnership and bind all members unless the Articles of Partnership are more restrictive. Spouses may sign on behalf of each other’s individual interest in a partnership, unless notification denying a spouse that authority is provided to the county office. Acceptable signatures for general partnerships, joint ventures, corporations, estates, and trusts shall consist of an indicator “by” or “for” the individual’s name, individual’s name and capacity, or individual’s name, capacity, and name of entity. For additional clarification on proper signatures contact your local FSA office.

Dates to remember:

Nov. 10 — Veterans Day Holiday - FSA office closed.

Nov. 15 — The final acreage reporting deadline for hay, forage, pasture and grasses.

Dec. 15 — The final acreage reporting deadline for wheat and all other small grains.