Farm Bureau to host Issue 2 debate

The radio program is a weekly public affairs show produced by Ohio Farm Bureau. The state Issue 2 debate will air Saturday and Sunday.

Matt Borges of Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices, the proponents of the measure, and Dale Butland of Ohioans Against the Deceptive Rx Ballot Issue, who oppose the issue, will share their views on the proposal.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, the measure “would require state agencies to not pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and require state payment of attorney fees and expenses to specific individuals for defense of the law.” It has been the subject of a highly visible media campaign.

Town Hall Ohio airs on 610 WTVN, Columbus and on 11 other stations throughout Ohio. Stations and airtimes can be found at TownHallOhio.org. The show is also available as a podcast on iTunes. The weekly broadcast presents thoughtful discussion of important issues in the lives of Ohioans.