Creepy-crawly critters important for environment

"Most people live their lives oblivious to the animals around them. But when they see one appear on the wall or scurry across the floor, there's an emotional reaction," said Richard Bradley, a spider expert and Ohio State emeritus associate professor.

Whether or not we like them, spiders are one of countless secretive, slimy, scuttling animals that clean up water, decompose dead matter and protect our crops and backyards. They might make us shudder, experts say, but they shoulder the brunt of nature's dirty work.

And many of those maligned or mysterious species are in peril.

Too often, ecologists say, we only notice their absence when dead mussels litter our favorite creek or dusk bat shows disappear.

"The species that are less charismatic will get less attention," said Bill Stanley, conservation director for the Nature Conservancy in Ohio.

In a cruel twist, underappreciated species tend to be the ones most sensitive to human-caused threats such as habitat loss or climate change, said Kate Parsons, terrestrial wildlife diversity administrator for the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

"Really, in the end, people will conserve the things they love, or care about, or understand," she said. "In order for our ecosystem in Ohio to remain whole we need to keep all its parts."

Misunderstood and maligned?

It might be peak bat costume and decoration season, but most people would rather not encounter the real thing this Halloween.

Despite people's fears, less than 1 percent of bats carry rabies and none of the blood-sucking varieties — which go after cattle and chicken, not people — are found in Ohio, said Bridget Brown, state wildlife division coordinator.

"We work very hard to dispel some of those myths," she said.

Left unchecked, those misperceptions cloud the fact that bats are in peril in Ohio and across the nation, Brown said.

State biologists have documented a more than 90 percent population decline at Ohio's two major bat hibernation sites. A fungal disease, Midwest White Nose Syndrome, has killed millions of insect-eating bats in the United States and Canada since it first appeared a decade ago.

"It's still hard to wrap your head around because it happened so fast," said Rich Geboy, a researcher and the syndrome coordinator for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Timber rattlesnakes in Ohio are facing a similar steep decline. The state-endangered snake once found in more than 30 Ohio counties now likely resides in fewer than 10.

"Snakes in general are misunderstood and maligned. People go out of their way to kill them as if they were doing a service to humanity," said Bill Peterman, an Ohio State wildlife ecology and management assistant professor.

It can be a struggle to get people to notice certain threatened creatures at all, said Stephen Spear, director of wildlife ecology at The Wilds, a conservation center in Cumberland, about 70 miles southeast of Columbus. If he can get a visitor to realize a mussel is alive and not just a rock or shell, that's a win, he said.

Spear's team also works to promote another hidden animal: the slimy, mud-colored, hellbender salamander, which lives underneath rocks and gets 90 percent of its oxygen through its skin. Pollution and poor water quality has reduced hellbender populations down to just a handful of Ohio sites.

"We focus a lot on getting the word out because even people who live in their region aren't aware of them," he said. "The hellbender is such a weird animal, it gets peoples' attention -- even though they're not warm and cuddly."

Doing nature's dirty work

Imagine a dead rat or quail inside a bucket, inside a hole.

It may not be elegant equipment, but it's an important tool used by researcher at The Wilds to help raise, release and monitor about 20 American burying beetles over the past few years.

The federally endangered beetles track down dead birds and mammals and dig around them until the carcass is buried. They then lay eggs in the carcasses, and the larvae, once hatched, feast on the rotten flesh.

American burying beetles are one of many insects and animals that do nature's dirty work for us, said Megan Seymour, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist.

But the last native Ohio specimen was found in Hocking Hills in 1974.

"They've almost disappeared entirely, which means our ecosystems may be out of balance," she said.

Millipedes decompose leaf litter and aerate soil. Dragonflies control mosquito populations. Snails are freshwater's algal lawnmowers, and Ohio's imperiled mussel populations stabilize riverbeds and filter toxins out of streams.

Mussels make "muddy water clear again," said Mike Brittsan, director of aquatic sciences at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. "And they're the canaries in the coal mine. They're letting us know when things are good and when they're not."

Underrated animals also have proven to be economically, as well as ecologically, valuable, scientists say.

Bees pollinate more than 70 Ohio crops, including apples, blueberries, tomatoes, cherries, squash, cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, blackberries and alfalfa. Estimates have placed the agricultural cost of insect-munching U.S. bats between $3.7 billion and $53 billion annually.

Other creatures have instructed human design and technology. Cockroaches inspired fast-moving, squeeze-proof robots with tiny legs and flexible carapaces. Bats taught scientists about sonar and flight. And cancer researchers remain curious about the potential health benefits of sea cucumbers.

"The creepy crawly stuff is a hard sell," Spear said. "But if all the insects were to suddenly disappear, the ecosystem would collapse."

Unnoticed until they're gone

Ecologists were used to the buzz of rusty patched bumble bees.

"It took us a long time before we noticed it wasn't there anymore," said Karen Goodell, an Ohio State professor of evolution, ecology and organismal biology in Newark.

Since its addition to the federally endangered species list this year, Goodell began conducting a two-year statewide survey for the rusty patched and the related yellow-banded bumble bee.

"I have not found any. None. Zero. And that's not a surprise to me," she said. "I think we're very unlikely to find it. We haven't found it for years in Ohio."

Many people think familiar honey, carpenter and bumble bees are in trouble.

Ohio is home to between 400 and 500 native bee species that also face the same threats -- habitat loss, pesticides, parasites, and disease -- as beloved and well-researched honeybees do.

"We don't pay attention to them ... until we don't hear all the frogs or see all the turtles," Peterman said.

Listed species get federal and state money and attention. Ecologists would rather keep them off the lists in the first place, but some species under consideration for endangered or threatened status are so understudied that available information is insufficient to document the threats and population declines that would warrant listing them, said Seymour, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist.

"It would be a shame to learn after the fact that one piece or species was critical," Peterman said.

Citizen scientists can help

A lot of remaining wildlife habitat is on privately owned land — which means people with backyards and barns play a huge ecological role.

More than 100 volunteers record bat calls and monitor local bat roosts for state biologists.

Other bee and dragonfly surveying efforts call on everyday folks to upload pictures for naturalists to identify species and distribution.

"I can't drive out to Toledo every day and also down to Marietta everyday," said MaLisa Spring, Ohio Dragonfly Survey's coordinator. "The added benefit is (citizen scientists) begin to understand the natural world and become willing to fight for them."

Habitat conservation, monitoring and resident outreach successfully saved the Lake Erie water snake, which was listed as threatened in 1999 after tourism, development and human persecution slashed the native snakes' numbers.

"It's one of the fastest recovery stories we've had," Seymour said.

In suburbs and cities, ecologists urge residents to support critters and crawlers by curbing herbicide and pesticide use and landscaping with pollinator-friendly plants such as milkweed and nectar-producing flowers.

"There's a lot more wildlife in the city than people imagine," Spears said. "Even in the concrete jungle you have a lot of instances where ecosystems are close by.

