Area Ag Society hosts Hurricane Harvey collection drive

Performing on the Log Cabin stage, many area musicians will donate their performances during collection times on Friday evening, as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The family friendly shows, are held in conjunction with the Fremont Flea Market at the county fairgrounds.

Each concert and flea market is open to the general public, free of charge, with free parking on the fairgrounds. In lieu of an admission charge to the concerts, organizers request donations for the hurricane victims. Donations will be accepted near the "Smokey the Clown" epitaph, inside the Rawson Avenue entrance to the fairgrounds. Hours for collection will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, as well as Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations should be new, in original packaging, and include non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, box fans, personal hygiene items, garbage bags, and gloves. No bottled water or any used items can be accepted for the collection. Monetary donations will also accepted during collection times.

Friday's performances stating at 6 p.m. will include area singers-entertainers, Sue Sebetto and Dan Clark, followed by open stage karaoke, which is open to the public.

Saturday's 1 p.m. performances will feature Fremont musician and singer, Aaron Rodriguez, "Fremont's Got Talent" finalist, Jamey Wilkins, as well as area singers-songwriters, Gabe and Morgan Speegle.

Sunday's entertainment begins at 1 p.m., and will include a special performance by regional country group, Ridin' Shotgun, followed by a country music "All Star Jamboree," featuring some of the best country music singers and musicians in the area.

Those attending the concerts are invited to bring lawn chairs and other comfortable seating. Food and refreshments by the Sandusky County Agricultural Society will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday. Those planning to attend are encouraged to come early and visit the vendors at the Flea Market starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fremont Speedway's "Johnny Auxter Days" will also take place, as well as Fremont Speedway races on Saturday.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts and collection drive may be postponed or canceled.

Anyone needing more information on the concerts, or the food drive, may visit their Tuning Up For Food page on Facebook, or call Billy Lee at 419-307-3123.

Those interested in obtaining flea market information may visit the fair's Facebook page, their web site at www.sanduskycountyfair.com, or call the fair office at 419-332-5604.

The county fairgrounds is located at 901 Rawson Avenue in Fremont.