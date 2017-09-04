Vehicle bonus cash offer available to Farm Bureau members

“This is a really great deal for Farm Bureau members,” said OFBF Executive Vice President Adam Sharp. “Whether you’re looking at an F-150 or a Continental, these are meaningful savings for our members.”

The offer applies to eligible 2017 and 2018 Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Customers must be an Ohio Farm Bureau member for at least 30 consecutive days. Other program details can be found on the Ohio Farm Bureau website at ofbf.org/savings/ford-lincoln/.

To access the savings, eligible Ohio Farm Bureau members should visit the Ohio Farm Bureau website or fordspecialoffer.com/farmbureau/oh to generate an eCertificate.

“Ford Motor Company remains dedicated to expanding our Farm Bureau association and we are extremely pleased to now include the Ohio Farm Bureau,” Kevin Cour, Director, U.S. Retail Operations said. “Ford continues to support the ever-important sector of agriculture and farming for what it means to those wholly committed to feeding the nation - and the world - in regularly challenged economic and environmental conditions. If we can help this vital group of hard-working Americans to own an F-150, the nation’s best-selling truck for 40 years, our nation’s farmers get equipment that can work as hard as they do.”

“This Ford and Lincoln partnership is a great addition to the many savings programs we offer our members,” Sharp said. Farm Bureau members also enjoy special pricing on farm equipment, insurance and financial services, dining and entertainment, health needs, small business supplies, outdoor clothing, travel and recreation and other products and services.

Visit ofbf.org to join or learn more.