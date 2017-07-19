Olak sisters selected to represent Huron County at state leadership conference

Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America sponsors the program and provides substantial camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without fear of failure; providing opportunities to allow them to experience personal growth; and offering the chance to learn new ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs. The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946 and is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the nation.

Regan and Kaitlynn are the daughters of Kathy Olak of Milan. They have been involved with the 4-H program in Huron County for 11 years and are members of the Huron County Clovers 4-H Club advised by Kelly Smith. Regan and Kaitlynn are both members of the Clothing and Food Science Board, the Junior Fair Board and CarTeens.