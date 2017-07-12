Ohio Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees named

This year's inductees include: Dwight B. Beougher, James J. Buchy, Opal Holfinger and Virgil Strickler.

Inductions will be held during the 52nd annual breakfast on Friday, Aug. 4.

* * *

The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2018 National Pork Producers (Pork Act) Delegate Body will take place at noon on Thursday, July 20 in conjunction with a Board of Directors meeting of Ohio Pork Council at the Cincinnati Radisson, 668 W. 5th Street, Covington, Ky.

All Ohio pork producers are invited to attend. Any producer, age 18 or older, who is a resident of the state and has paid all assessments due may be considered as a delegate candidate and/or participate in the election. All eligible producers are encouraged to bring with them a sales receipt proving that hogs were sold in their name and the checkoff deducted.

For more information, contact the Ohio Pork Council Office, 5930 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus, OH, 614-882-5887.

* * *

Enjoy a celebration of agriculture and music with proceeds benefitting partners of the Delaware County Hunger Alliance. Your ticket includes a special performance by the Central Ohio Symphony plus dinner catered by City Barbeque, cash bar featuring Ohio Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits.

To purchase your tickets online, visit: BenefitInTheBarn.org.

For additional assistance regarding ticket purchases, please call the United Way of Delaware county at (614) 436-8929.

Questions about the event? Call Delaware County Farm Bureau at (740) 363-1613.

* * *

The 2017 Ohio State Fair is around the corner and the Ohio Pork Council is still in need of volunteers. With educational booths in the Land and Living display, and the delicious pork stand in the Taste of Ohio Cafe, we need as many individuals to help as possible.

If you'd like to volunteer at the Ohio State Fair, email Emily Bir at ebir@ohiopork.org.