ARC/PLC to end on Aug. 1; Are you enrolled?

The signup for these programs will end on Aug. 1.

It is imperative that you contact our office to schedule your appointment to enroll today. If you have enrolled your farms but have not gotten signatures from others receiving a share of the payments on the farm your farm is not enrolled.

Farms that are not enrolled in the ARC or PLC programs for 2017 will not be eligible for benefits if they should become available.

Here are some agri-business notes from the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency:

ARC, PLC acreage maintenance: Producers enrolled in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC), or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) must protect all cropland and noncropland acres on the farm from wind and water erosion and noxious weeds. Producers who sign ARC county or individual contracts and PLC contracts agree to effectively control noxious weeds on the farm according to sound agricultural practices. If a producer fails to take necessary actions to correct a maintenance problem on a farm that is enrolled in ARC, or PLC the County Committee may elect to terminate the contract for the program year. A list of Ohio noxious weeds can be found on the Ohio NRCS website: http://plants.usda.gov/java/noxious?rptType=State&statefips=39 and the Ohio Department of Agriculture website at: http://codes.ohio.gov/oac/901%3A5-37

* * *

Changing administrative counties: Producers who wish to transfer their farm records to a different administrative county for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 must file a request no later than August 1, 2017. Restrictions do apply when transferring to an office other than the county in which the land is physically located. Contact your local FSA office for more information.

* * *

Signature policy: Using the correct signature when doing business with FSA can save time and prevent a delay in program benefits. The following are FSA signature guidelines:

• A married woman shall sign her given name: Mrs. Mary Doe, not Mrs. John Doe

• For a minor, FSA requires the minor's signature and one from an eligible parent

Note, by signing the applicable document, the parent is liable for actions of the minor and may be liable for refunds, liquidated damages, etc. When signing on one’s behalf the signature must agree with the name typed or printed on the form, or be a variation that does not cause the name and signature to be in disagreement.

Example - John W. Smith is on the form. The signature may be John W. Smith or J.W. Smith or J. Smith. Or Mary J. Smith may be signed as Mrs. Mary Joe Smith, M.J. Smith, Mary Smith, etc.

FAXED signatures will be accepted for certain forms and other documents provided the acceptable program forms are approved for FAXED signatures. Producers are responsible for the successful transmission and receipt of FAXED information. Examples of documents not approved for FAXED signatures include:

• Promissory note

• Assignment of payment

• Joint payment authorization

• Acknowledgement of commodity certificate purchase

Spouses may sign documents on behalf of each other for FSA and CCC programs in which either has an interest, unless written notification denying a spouse this authority has been provided to the county office.

Spouses shall not sign on behalf of each other as an authorized signatory for partnerships, joint ventures, corporations or other similar entities. Any member of the general partnership can sign on behalf of the general partnership and bind all members unless the Articles of Partnership are more restrictive. Spouses may sign on behalf of each other’s individual interest in a partnership, unless notification denying a spouse that authority is provided to the county office. Acceptable signatures for general partnerships, joint ventures, corporations, estates, and trusts shall consist of an indicator “by” or “for” the individual’s name, individual’s name and capacity, or individual’s name, capacity, and name of entity. For additional clarification on proper signatures contact your local FSA office.

* * *

Unauthorized disposition of grain: If loan grain has been disposed of through feeding, selling or any other form of disposal without prior written authorization from the county office staff, it is considered unauthorized disposition. The financial penalties for unauthorized dispositions are severe and a producer’s name will be placed on a loan violation list for a two-year period. Always call the county office before you haul any grain under loan.

Diana Strouse is the county executive director for the Huron and Erie County Farm Service Agency. For more information, call the agency at 419-668-4113.