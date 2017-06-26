Soybean growers support Trump's choice for negotiator

“Doud is a farm policy veteran with a wealth of experience and a solid understanding of the vital role trade plays in the U.S. agriculture economy,” ASA Vice President John Heisdorffer said.

Doud’s background includes experience as senior aide to the Senate Agriculture Committee, chief economist for the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, and international trade analyst for the American Soybean Association.

ASA also urged prompt confirmation as the USTR plays a central role in developing U.S. international trade policy and leading trade negotiations.

“With the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, we hope both the Administration and Congress will do their parts to quickly advance and confirm Doud’s nomination,” Heisdorffer said. “Now is the time to fill positions with qualified individuals who understand the importance of trade to further enhance economic growth and job creation here at home.”