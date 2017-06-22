Lowering farmland values means homeowners will pay higher taxes

According to an analysis of proposed farmland value changes in the new two-year state budget, Ohio homeowners face more than $60 million in unvoted property tax increases, while schools could face a loss of $58 million in state and local tax revenue,

That comes as 439 school districts would see either state funding cuts, or increases of less than 1 percent per year under the proposed budget.

GOP leaders want to give a break to farmers who faced significant property tax increases due to rising values. But because of how property taxes work in Ohio, lowering farm values means homeowners in more than 500 school districts would see the tax burden shift to them for levies already in place.

The plan would lower agricultural land values by roughly 30 percent through a change to the Current Agricultural Use Value, or CAUV. The complex formula reduces the taxable value of farmland — currently less than 55 percent of market value — by using an "agricultural use" value rather than a "fair market" value.

"Really what we're looking for is to make sure this formula is accurate," said Leah Curtis, policy counsel for the Ohio Farm Bureau. "There are portions of the formula that need to be more tied to the farm economy...so farmers have an accurate property value like everyone else does."

After the Senate passed its version of the budget bill Wednesday, the Ohio Farm Bureau issued this statement: “The Ohio Senate has responded to a pressing need affecting Ohio’s family farmers by including farm property tax reforms in its recently passed budget bill. The changes made to Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value formula correct a flaw under which farmland taxes have increased by more than 300 percent in recent years, a burden that any business or individual would find unsustainable. The reforms also remove penalties on farmers for applying practices to farmland that protect water quality.”

We encourage both the Ohio House and Senate to maintain these critical reforms as they complete their budget work.

But in Ohio, reducing farm values has consequences.

According to Howard Fleeter, analyst with the Ohio Education Policy Institute, in 65 school districts with high concentrations of farmland, homeowners would see property tax rates rise between 2.5 mills and 5 mills. In Central Ohio, that includes Westfall, North Union and Madison Plains.

For another 130 districts, residential taxes would rise 1 mill to 2.5 mills. Among those in Central Ohio are Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Fairbanks, Northridge, North Fork, Buckeye Valley and Jonathan Alder.

A 2-mill increase would cost $70 per year for every $100,000 of property value.

"Overall, spread out across the state, we're not talking about a significant amount of money," said Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina. "But for agricultural landowners, we're talking about a 100 percent increase every three years. We're going to put a stop to that."

But critics of the change say it's already stopped. Fleeter, who has noted that past CAUV increases coincided with rising crop prices, said state data shows the average CAUV per acre has fallen from its peak of $1,668 in 2014, to $1,249 in 2017.

Homeowners in Franklin County would see little shift — the biggest being 0.4 mills in Canal Winchester. However, districts with little or no farmland also would be negatively impacted by reduced farmland values, said Barbara Shaner of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

If farm values are artificially lowered, urban and suburban districts will look wealthier under the school-funding formula. Generally the wealthier your district is compared to statewide property and income averages, the less the state pays per pupil.

Fleeter estimates it could eventually impact state funding for about 300 districts.

"At a time when state resources are tight, we urge you to remove the CAUV provisions from the bill so local taxpayers and school districts will not be negatively impacted even further," Shaner told a Senate committee this week.

Obhof said the only question is exactly how the value reduction will occur — for example, the House proposed a six-year phase in, while the Senate proposed three years.

A key change, Curtis said, would tie the CAUV's capitalization rate more to the agricultural market, rather than the broader financial market. Farmland values, she said, jumped 300 percent from 2008 to 2014.

"It's not an increase you can budget or plan for," Curtis said.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed its version of the state's biennial operating budget

Amended Substitute House Bill 49 now returns to the Ohio House of Representatives, where it is expected to be referred to a conference committee where the House and Senate versions can be reconciled. The Ohio Constitution requires a balanced budget signed by the governor by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

State Sen. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) said this budget bill invests in essential public services, maintains historic levels of state aid for education and preserves key tax reforms while reducing government overhead and closing a projected revenue shortfall of roughly $1 billion.

In addition to her responsibilities as Senate Majority Whip, Manning also serves as a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which is charged with developing the Senate's version of the two-year operating budget.

"Overall, the Senate version of the budget strives to say, in no uncertain terms, that no parent should lose their son or daughter to opiates, that no child should be at a disadvantage due to a loved one's struggle with addiction," Manning said. "Fiscally responsible, this budget protects Ohio's commitments to our most vulnerable and makes education a priority."

"This budget is fiscally responsible while investing in the citizens and priorities of this state," said Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina). "I'm proud of the work we were able to accomplish to keep our state healthy and our future hopeful."

Below are major highlights of the Senate-passed version of the budget, provided by Manning:

Reducing government spending and increasing efficiency

• With the state facing a projected shortfall of just over $1 billion, the Senate reduced government overhead by cutting administrative costs across state agencies an average of 3-4 percent and finding tens of millions in excess or unspent funds. This cost savings was managed with the goal of minimal impact on actual services provided.

• The Senate also included a process for the legislature to review each executive agency every two years prior to the biennial budget with the goal of limiting duplicative state programs and ensuring the responsible allocation of state resources.

Protecting vital services and programs

• The Senate restored funding cuts to several essential services, including food banks, breast and cervical cancer screening programs, and clean water and food safety programs.

• The Senate also included additional funding for crisis pregnancy centers, Teach for America and Special Olympics, among other essential programs.

• Funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs, especially for pregnant women and new mothers, was increased to $25 million.

• More than $22 million was allocated for workforce training programs in the Appalachia region of Ohio, a significant increase.

Maintaining investments in education

• Total state aid investments since 2013 have resulted in overall state per pupil increases of 30.5%. The Senate plan calls for an additional $154 million in state foundation aid for K-12 education in FY18 and an additional $120 million in FY19.

• The Senate continued to prioritize college affordability, removing a provision that would have permitted unlimited increases in tuition under the Ohio Tuition Guarantee Program, and increased funding by more than $208 million for need-based financial aid.

• Increased funding for libraries across the state.

Fighting Ohio's opiate epidemic

• The Senate includes nearly $180 million in additional funding for the opiate crisis, on top of the nearly $1 billion already spent by the state annual on drug abuse and addiction.

• Included is $60 million in funding for child protective services and programs to support children in drug-affected families; an additional $2 million dollars over the biennium to support county coroners and criminal and forensic labs who are facing case overload issues; maintaining $20 million capital commitment for the expansion of treatment and recovery housing; funding critical upgrades to the OARRS system, a statewide effort to track prescriptions and combat prescription abuse, and adding a $5 million investment to help counties establish drug abuse response teams, among other initiatives.

Returning more tax dollars to Ohioans

• This budget eliminates the bottom two tax brackets, simplifying tax code and ensuring no Ohioan earning below $10,500 will pay income tax.

• The Senate doubled the tax deduction families can take for college savings, as well as for the ABLE program, which allows families of children with disabilities to save for expense associated with caring for them.

• The bill updates the state's CAUV policy for valuing land for agricultural purposes to ensure that the taxes paid by farmers are more closely tied to the income-producing potential of the land.

• Also included is the Rural Jobs Act, which incentivizes agricultural job creation and economic development in the rural underserved areas of the state.

• Ohio's popular Sales Tax Holiday, which provides tax relief for families and encourages retail sales and tourism, has been extended to 2018.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jim Siegel of The Columbus Dispatch (TNS) and the Norwalk Reflector staff contributed to this story.

