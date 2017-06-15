Local student earns $1,000 scholarship, plans to study agribusiness

Mull, a senior at Bellevue High School, is the son of Michael and Jean Mull. After graduation, Mull plans to attend The Ohio State University to study Agribusiness and Applied Economics.

“The future of the industry depends on those who are pursuing a career in agriculture,” said UPI President and CEO, Mike Bumgarner. “We want to do all we can to encourage students who have an interest in agribusiness, farming, veterinary medicine or other agriculture-based industries to pursue their careers. This is our way of helping them do so.”

UPI awarded $16,000 in scholarships this year in the seven states in which it has facilities.

In Ohio, five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 2017 graduating high school seniors enrolled in a college or technical school, studying an agriculture-related field. Those selected were required to be a Preferred Member of UPI or a child or grandchild of a Preferred Member.