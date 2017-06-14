Salmonella warning: playing with backyard chickens is not wise

Ohioans, unhand those chickens. And no kissing or hugging them, either, please.

That's the important takeaway from a report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has investigated 372 cases of stomach-churning salmonella from Jan. 4 to May 13 of this year, mostly connected to backyard flocks. Luckily, that has not included any deaths.

Unluckily, Ohio has the most salmonella cases in the nation so far, followed by Kentucky and Tennessee. There were no outbreaks in Cuyahoga County but Lorain, Ashtabula, Erie and Geauga counties were all hit with salmonella, which has increased as backyard poultry have become more popular, according to the CDC.

And a good deal of that illness is related to treating hens and cute, fluffy chicks -- the latter are very susceptible to the bacteria -- as if they were family pets. They aren't.

Last year, when the CDC reported a record 895 salmonella cases, nearly half of the patients sickened by the bacteria told the CDC in a survey they had cuddled a baby chick and 46 percent said they allowed chickens to roam in their homes. Both are bad ideas.

To keep salmonella at bay, Ohio's backyard farmers must lay off the smooching, wash their hands after touching chickens, eggs or anything in the henhouse, and keep chickens outside. You can find other CDC precautions at cdc.gov or here.

Salmonella causes short-term misery to most people, but it can be a life-threatening experience for children under five, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. So far this year, 71 people have been hospitalized for salmonella infections -- although, fortunately, as noted, no one has died.

Last year, there was one death attributable to a salmonella infection, according to the CDC. That's one too many.

Preventing salmonella infections is easy if people take elementary precautions, wash their hands, and lay off the hugging and kissing of these animals. They may look cute, but the salmonella they carry isn't. That's something to remember.

