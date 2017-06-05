Program has 'tremendous impact' on soybean industry'

For more than 30 years, the ASA DuPont Young Leader program has identified and developed grower leaders who have shaped the agricultural industry.

“The ASA DuPont Young Leader Program has had a tremendous impact on not only the soybean industry, but all of agriculture,” said ASA President Ron Moore, a farmer from Roseville, Ill. “Since the program’s inception in 1984, it has recognized the value gained from engaging and encouraging a diverse agricultural leadership which includes farmers – both men and women. Through participation in this state-of-the-art training program, growers are able to realize their leadership potential while creating meaningful relationships that lead to increased collaboration that influences the industry. We can’t thank DuPont Pioneer and DuPont Crop Protection enough for their longstanding support of the program.”

The ASA DuPont Young Leader program is a challenging and educational two-part training program. Phase I of the 2017-18 program will take place at the DuPont Pioneer headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, Nov. 28-30, 2017. The program continues Feb. 25-28, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif. in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.

“The ASA DuPont Young Leader program opened my eyes to the diversity and complexity that is found within our agriculture today," said Monica McCullough, 2017 DuPont Young Leader alumni. "The leadership development and personal connections that have occurred during this program have given me the skill set to authentically engage with others and to share our story about agriculture in a way that is welcoming to all. This is an industry were very few people shoulder the responsibility of feeding so many, with that being said, we all have a responsibility to engage in the ways in which our time and talents allow. The ASA DYL program has helped me on my journey of finding my role within agriculture."

Soybean grower couples and individuals are encouraged to apply for the program, which focuses on leadership and communication, the latest agricultural information and the development of a strong peer network. ASA, its 26 state affiliates, including the Grain Farmers of Ontario and DuPont, will work together to identify the top producers to represent their state as part of this program.

“America’s farmers provide the strongest voice for, not only agriculture, but also for rural America. We are proud to support the young leader program, which is developing the next generation of grower leaders and advocates for U.S. agriculture,” said Randy Wanke, sr. manager industry relations, DuPont Pioneer.

Applications are being accepted online now. Interested applicants should click here for additional program information and to apply.