MONROEVILLE — On, April 19, Monroeville FFA held their 87th annual FFA banquet. Members along with their families enjoyed a night recognizing this year's highlights and each other's accomplishments. A very delicious meal of smoked pork, cheesy potatoes and sweet corn was prepared and served by the members of the FFA, along with a slideshow of highlights and pictures from throughout the year. After the opening ceremony, awards and plaques were handed out to many deserved members who participated in events and competitions.

Awards first received were for participation, each member received a plaque for each CDE they participated in. Soil Judging: Rural soil members Aiden Stieber, Amelia Ruggles, Adam Stang, Hogan Scheid, Jake Kluding Julia Fries, Amelia Opper, and Mason Kluding. Urban soil members were Noah Cleary, Theo Latteman, Kennedy Brooks, Katelyn Kerby, Macy Schafer, Millie Dalton, and Dalton Schaffer. Public Speaking: Noah and Isaac Cleary. Poultry Judging: Amelia Ruggles, Macy Schafer, Kennedy Brooks, and Millie Dalton. Agronomy: Noah Cleary, Adam Stang, Aiden Stieber, Hogan Scheid, and Katelyn Kerby. Wildlife: Blake Anderson , Colten Millis, Isaac Cleary and Ethan David. General Livestock: Amelia Opper, Kerstin Stieber, Stacia Stieber and Mason Kluding. Outdoor Power: Isaac Cleary, Christian Barman and Ethan David. Dairy Cattle Contest: Lone competitor Grace Billman.

The next awarded were for the many members that did a great job selling fruit, with totals of $500 or more. Our Top 5 Sellers: Amelia and Nevan Ruggles- $1662, Brad Kraft- $1140, Adam Stang- $903, Amelia Opper- $785, Macy Schafer- $715. A relatively new fundraiser is our strawberry sale while this sale is not as high pressure as citrus several of our members did an outstanding. Our top three sellers are: Paige Schafer selling 16 flats worth $373, Grace Billman with $302 and Adrian Barman with $266.

The next award that was received, was recognition for Grace Billan receiving a State Gold rated Reporters Book.

The next presented award was our participants receiving their State FFA degrees at the State Convention, Noah Cleary, Jake Kluding, Aiden Stieber, Amelia Ruggles, Adam Stang, and Kennedy Brooks.

The last awards presented were to recognize those students in FFA that put more then needed and show FFA means a lot to them. These students are not scared to do more than needed and participate in many FFA activities and competitions. The Star Greenhand (Freshman) Award: Ethan David and Isaac Cleary, The Star Sophomore Award: Macy Schafer, Mason Kluding, and Amelia Opper, The Star Greenhand Award: Adam Stang, Kennedy Brooks, and Amelia Ruggles, The Star Senior Award: Noah Cleary.

Monroeville FFA ended the banquet by recognizing the current Officer team one last time: President - Noah Cleary, Vice President - Amelia Ruggles, Secretary - Amber Hess, Treasurer - Adam Stang, Reporter - Grace Billman, Student Advisor - Aiden Stieber, Sentinel - Theo Latteman, and Historian Kennedy Brooks. After recognizing the team, the new officer team was introduced Parliamentarian: Grace Billman, Historian: Millie Dalton, Student Advisor: Theo Latteman, Sentinel: Hogan Scheid, Secretary: Amelia Opper, Reporter: Macy Schafer, Treasurer: Kennedy Brooks, Vice President: Mason Kluding, President: Amelia Ruggles.

- Macy Schafer, reporter