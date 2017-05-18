Huron County youth recognized

“The banquet is a time to celebrate the many achievements of our BEST participants, both in and out of the show ring,” says Stephanie Sindel, OCA Director of Youth Programs. “Each participant is recognized for their hard work by family, friends and BEST supporters alike.”

Several representatives from program sponsors, Bob Evans Farms, Burroughs Frazier Farms, Evans Cattle Company, Farm Credit Mid-America, M.H. Eby, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Weaver Leather Livestock, were on hand to help present awards totaling more than $50,000 in belt buckles, luggage, show materials and other awards.

This year’s BEST program featured 15 sanctioned shows that weaved its way across the state with over 440 youth participants showing 649 head of market animals and heifers. The following Huron County youth were recognized:

In breed division competition, Austin Hunker won reserve champion Simmental heifer and third overall crossbred heifer.