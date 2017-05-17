USDA makes nearly $500,000 investment for OSU ag institute

“We’re proud of the world class research going on at OSU and this investment will put Ohio at the forefront of technology and research once again,” Brown said.

This grant for Ohio State ATI will provide resources to continue development of a smartphone app, Food Image, in order to more accurately measure food waste. The data from this app will inform policy discussions concerning optimal approaches to reducing food waste.

The funding comes from USDA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, a competitive grants program for research, education, and extension projects in the food and agricultural sciences.