Farmers market at Tractor Supply celebrates homemade, homegrown goods

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Farmers Market at 4768 U.S. 250 N. will feature homemade and homegrown goods from local farmers and crafters, along with gardening advice to help new growers get started.

Farmers and crafters will showcase their goods in front of the Tractor Supply store.

“At Tractor Supply we’re proud to partner with customers who are passionate about homemade and homegrown goods,” said David Canter, manager of the Norwalk Tractor Supply. “Our Farmers Market allows us to showcase these local crafters and growers, highlight the benefits of growing your own food and offer those looking to start their own gardens the advice and supplies needed to do so.”

Along with seasoned advice, Tractor Supply carries a variety of tools and supplies, including organic options for use in the garden, such as planters, seeds, soil and fertilizer, garden tools, tillers, hoses, mist kits and other garden accessories.

Contact the Norwalk Tractor Supply store at 419-668-8266 for more details or information about participating in the event.

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States.

As of Dec. 31, the company operated 1,595 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. As of Dec. 31, the company operated 143 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.