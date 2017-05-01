Farmer says he'd like to see Trump address agricultural issues

People from this strongly Republican and agricultural Northwest Ohio county largely like Trump's forceful approach to ISIS. Still, at least one farmer here said he'd like to see Trump address agricultural issues.

Residents mostly offered positive reviews of Trump's performance, echoing the results of the 2016 presidential election. Trump handily won Seneca County, and so far, people here seem to be sticking with him.

Here's how a few of them graded Trump's performance.

Brandon Prenzlin, 21, pizza shop worker from Tiffin

Grade: A- or a B+

"Obviously there is room for improvement. But I think, as a whole, I think he's doing a really good job," Prenzlin said.

"With what's going on in Syria and North Korea, I think he's playing it through very smart," Prenzlin said. "We're taking a really smart approach to it rather than, just going in, for lack of a better term, guns blazing."

"I would like to see him try to work better with the Democrats. I know that it's a little bit much to ask," Prenzlin said. "I would like to see us not necessarily be so divided and try to move forward together and try to find compromises."

Michael Scherger, 36, farmer from Kansas, Ohio

Grade: C or incomplete

"It's hard to get anything done when nobody wants to work with you," Scherger said. "I think he did a good job with Syria and making sure we drew that line. I think it's important to stand for our beliefs. I would give him kudos there."

"I think there's a lot of things he can improve on," Scherger added. "I think he just needs to stick his head to the grindstone and just do his thing, and not listen to his critics so much. Just got to concentrate on working and not think about what others think."

Gary Baldosser, 50, farmer from Republic

Grade: B to B-

"100 days is a pretty short period to assess someone's performance. I would lean maybe toward a B-, somewhere in there," Baldosser said. "Because I am an agricultural producer, I would downgrade his performance because he has not addressed our industry, and really did not address it during the campaign either. He was pretty focused on what he felt were bigger issues, and did not discuss a lot about agriculture."

"I wish he would focus more on the issues and less on the publicity," Baldosser said. "I think he has done very well at trying to stay within the narrow guidance of his campaign promises."

Bill Frankart, 46, farmer near Green Springs, Adams Township trustee

Grade: A

"So far he has followed through on his campaign promises. He's kind of showing that there's finally some strength back in the United States," Frankart said. "He's taking a stance and basically saying 'enough is enough.' I think with his cabinet he's put together quite a leadership team."

"Immigration, I think he's doing wonderful," Frankart said. "I think there's been a free-for-all for way too long. And I think that's a big, big plus for him to try to do the vetting better than what it's been done."

Carol Campbell, 75, retired teacher from Tiffin

Grade: D-

Campbell, who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential election, didn't believe Trump was ready for the White House.

"I think that, for one thing, he was fairly unprepared for what that office was going to bring," Campbell said. "I think it's certainly much, much, more complex than he anticipated. I think his personality of saying and doing things before he thoroughly thinks them through and does some research, has been detrimental so far."

"I think he perhaps has moderated his tone a little bit, and I think he has done that and perhaps is maybe taking some advice from his daughter," Campbell said. "I think his daughter presents herself as a lot more stable and has a lot more sense than he does."

"I think he needs to surround himself with people who are experienced and listen to their counsel before making decisions. I think he's got too many business and wealthy cohorts around him. I think he should look to other people with political experience," Campbell said.

