Western Reserve FFA celebrates annual banquet

Throughout the banquet, FFA members were recognized for all of their hard work and achievements during the year. Many community members were also thanked for their contributions to the chapter throughout the year. The banquet hall was elegantly decorated with Corn Gold Carnations, National Blue table coverings, and FFA decorated placemats at every chair. The Banquet began with a few words and welcome from president Micayla Fincham, the presentation of the creed by Greenhand Haley West, followed by the invocation from Vice President Rebecca Krisha.

176 members and guests then had a wonderful meal prepared by the Western Reserve FCCLA while enjoying a slideshow of some of the highlights of the past year created by FFA Reporter Brooklyn Hiesser. Following the meal, many community people and companies who donated their time and services were recognized. Next, all of the FFA members who have been a member for two years received their chapter degree. A chapter degree is the highest degree a chapter can give.

Chapter Degree recipients were as follows: Aidan Fry-Silva, Ian Irish, Rebecca Krisha, Morgan White, Amanda Yaworsky, Blake Hiesser, Jacob Martz, Taylor Priddy and Preston Watson

Following Chapter Degrees, all of the first year FFA members received their greenhand degree award. Greenhand Degree recipients include:

Savannah Bartlett, Cody Benish, Colton Bowers, Wesley Breedlove, Jimmy Butz, Logan Drossman, Kaleb Farmer, David Fincham, Trent Hall, Trey Hartman, Nick Hinckley, Willia Holzmiller, Dale Lax, Aiden Markley, Kayla Nazario, Hunter Ramsey, Reba Runkle, Amanda Scheid, Morgan Spettle, Payton Studd, Haley West, Dalion Wilson and McKenna Woodruff.

Chapter advisor, Mr. Mark Starkey, then presented the honorary chapter degree to New Legacy Farms. The Honorary Chapter Degree is the most prestigious degree given to a business who provides service to the chapter. The Ag. Credit representative, Julia Woodruff, then presented Micayla Fincham with the Ag. Credit 110 percent award. Next many students were recognized for Chapter Proficiency Awards.

Chapter Proficiency winners were: Ag sales: Lucas Blankenship; beef production: Rebecca Krisha; diversified livestock production: Lucas Blankenship; equine science: Rachel Herbkersman; small animal production and care: Amanda Yaworsky; poultry production placement: Rebecca Krisha; outdoor recreation: Preston Watson; swine production: Lucas Blankenship; home and community development (Volunteerism): Rebecca Krisha; and animal systems research: Rebecca Krisha

Following the proficiency awards, the top sellers in the fall fruit and cheese sale and the spring strawberry sale were recognized and awarded with gift certificates to the FFA “Blue” catalog. The top sellers in the fall fruit and cheese sale were Rebecca Krisha, Kelsie Sayler, and Brooklyn Hiesser. The top sellers in the spring strawberry sale were Colton Bowers, Rebecca Krisha, and Micayla Fincham. Next all the students who competed in Career Development Events were recognized. The Mike Fritz Memorial Scholarship and Kenny Rogers Memorial Scholarship were then presented. Winning the Mike Fritz Memorial Scholarship was Micayla Fincham.

Winning the Kenny Rogers Memorial Scholarship was Lucas Blankenship. Mr. Starkey then presented the Star awards. The Star Greenhand was Haley West. The Star second year member was Rebecca Krisha. The star third- to fourth-year member was Micayla Fincham. Following the star awards, Micayla Fincham then gave her retiring address from presidency of the chapter.

The new FFA officers were then installed to office. The new officers include: president: Jenna King; co-vice presidents: Brooklyn Hiesser and Rebecca Krisha; treasurer: Rachel Herbkersman; secretary: Haley West; reporter: McKenna Woodruff; sentinel: Amanda Yaworsky; student advisor: David Fincham; parliamentarian: Wesley Breedlove; and EHOVE representative: Caleb Bibb.

The banquet then finished with closing ceremonies conducted by the newly sworn in FFA officers. The banquet wrapped up with pictures of award winners. Congratulations to all Western Reserve FFA members on a successful year.