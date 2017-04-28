Soybean growers look to White House task force to lead on key issues

According to an executive order issued by the White House, the task force, to be led by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, will identify policy areas where executive branch agencies can take action to improve economic development, job growth, infrastructure improvements, technological innovation, energy security, and quality of life for rural America and U.S. farmers.

ASA President Ron Moore, a farmer from Roseville, Ill., applauded the creation of the task force in the following statement:

“It is encouraging that President Trump’s executive order recognizes the vital work that farmers do for our fellow Americans. By noting specifically that a reliable, safe and affordable food supply is critical to our success and stability as a nation, President Trump sets a firm foundation for future conversations with our industry. We are confident that Secretary Perdue will be a productive and forward-thinking guide for these conversations.

“The multiple functions of the task force will help move our industry forward, and specific directives like addressing regulatory barriers farmers face and investing in the infrastructure on which our industry depends will directly address some of our most significant challenges. As the task force begins its work, we want to ensure a constant line of communication between ASA and other farm organizations and the task force so that this group can function as effectively and successfully as possible. We look forward to opportunities to sit down with President Trump, Secretary Perdue, and others in the administration to provide input on how the task force can best serve soybean farmers.”

NAFTA withdrawal order discouraged

Following reports Wednesday that an executive order is being prepared that would withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Moore warned in a statement that such a move could have disastrous consequences for the nation’s leading agricultural export in light of the still-struggling U.S. agricultural economy.

“Without mincing words, initiating a process to withdraw from NAFTA is a terrible idea, and it will only mean a longer and more difficult struggle for farmers to recover in this economy,” he said. “With surplus production and domestic prices lagging, we need more opportunities and easier avenues to sell our products abroad, and signaling the U.S. intent to withdraw from NAFTA runs absolutely counter to that goal. Soybean farmers sent more than $2.5 billion in soybeans, meal and oil to Mexico last year, making it our number two market overall and the leading purchaser of U.S. meal and oil. Canada is number three in meal sales and number 10 in oil. Add to that the sales of the meat, dairy and eggs that require soy meal as animal feed, our North American partners are unquestionably among the most vital and vibrant markets for American soybeans.

“If any actions to announce the intent to withdraw from NAFTA are underway, the administration should immediately abandon such plans and focus instead on ways to work with Canada and Mexico to modernize and optimize the agreement during a renegotiation. ASA has been supportive of the administration’s efforts to improve NAFTA. That’s where the action should be; beginning withdrawal procedures before modernization negotiations even take place are counterproductive and send the wrong signal. Further, a U.S. Trade Representative is still waiting to be confirmed, and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue just was sworn in yesterday. We need to give both time to have input on NAFTA modernization.”

Then, late Wednesday, Trump announced the United States would remain a member of the NAFTA.

The White House announced that it will engage with Canada and Mexico in a renegotiation of the major trade pact, which has significantly benefitted soybean producers.

“We are relieved by the president’s decision that the United States will work on improving the NAFTA rather than withdrawing from it, and we will continue to closely monitor negotiations as they move forward,” Moore said. “When you’re talking about $3 billion in soybean exports a year, any threats to withdraw from agreements and walk away from markets makes farmers extremely nervous. We remain supportive of efforts to modernize NAFTA and further expand access for U.S. soy in Mexico and Canada, and we look forward to working with the administration to realize these goals.”

Moore used the situation to underscore the importance of having key administration personnel such as Perdue in place, and called on the Senate to swiftly confirm Ambassador Robert Lighthizer as U.S. Trade Representative.

“It is clear that Secretary Perdue clearly sees the link between increased access to global markets and success for American farmers,” Moore said. “We are grateful that he was sworn in this week and had the opportunity to provide advice on the NAFTA decision. As we move forward, it is key Amb. Lighthizer be in place at USTR. We applaud the Senate Finance Committee for its approval of his nomination, and look to the full Senate to confirm him as quickly as possible.”